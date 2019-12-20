Rihanna leads celeb tributes as late model Mama Cax dies aged 30 after falling ill

Published on Dec 20, 2019There are a few things Nick Jonas can't live without when he hits the road. From a can of low-mercury tuna to a bottle of tequila, these are the Jonas brother's travel essentials.Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters now.Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wtABOUT GQFor more than…
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com Published Friday, December 20, 2019 6:30PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 8:57PM EST Prince Harry and Meghan are spending their holidays in Canada, a spokesperson for the couple tells CP24. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson said…
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth set off for her traditional weeks-long holiday vacation in Sandringham and Prince Philip traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation (a release from Buckingham Palace assured the public that the hospital stay is "a precautionary measure" related to a…
With the ongoing scrutiny of Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and persistent rumours and criticism dogging Harry and Meghan — not to mention Brexit — it's been a challenging year for the Royal Family, but it doesn't quite rival 1992, which the Queen famously dubbed an annus horribilis. Queen Elizabeth II…
Not only have Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith tied the knot, they’re also reportedly expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old The Affair actor and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress quietly got married recently and now Us Weekly reports that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Joshua and Jodie have been together…
Published on Dec 20, 2019There are a few things Nick Jonas can't live without when he hits the road. From a can of low-mercury tuna to a bottle of tequila, these are the Jonas brother's travel essentials.Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters now.Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wtABOUT GQFor more than…
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com Published Friday, December 20, 2019 6:30PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 8:57PM EST Prince Harry and Meghan are spending their holidays in Canada, a spokesperson for the couple tells CP24. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson said…
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth set off for her traditional weeks-long holiday vacation in Sandringham and Prince Philip traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation (a release from Buckingham Palace assured the public that the hospital stay is "a precautionary measure" related to a…
With the ongoing scrutiny of Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and persistent rumours and criticism dogging Harry and Meghan — not to mention Brexit — it's been a challenging year for the Royal Family, but it doesn't quite rival 1992, which the Queen famously dubbed an annus horribilis. Queen Elizabeth II…
Not only have Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith tied the knot, they’re also reportedly expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old The Affair actor and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress quietly got married recently and now Us Weekly reports that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Joshua and Jodie have been together…
Published on Dec 20, 2019There are a few things Nick Jonas can't live without when he hits the road. From a can of low-mercury tuna to a bottle of tequila, these are the Jonas brother's travel essentials.Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters now.Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wtABOUT GQFor more than…
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com Published Friday, December 20, 2019 6:30PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 8:57PM EST Prince Harry and Meghan are spending their holidays in Canada, a spokesperson for the couple tells CP24. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson said…
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth set off for her traditional weeks-long holiday vacation in Sandringham and Prince Philip traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation (a release from Buckingham Palace assured the public that the hospital stay is "a precautionary measure" related to a…
With the ongoing scrutiny of Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and persistent rumours and criticism dogging Harry and Meghan — not to mention Brexit — it's been a challenging year for the Royal Family, but it doesn't quite rival 1992, which the Queen famously dubbed an annus horribilis. Queen Elizabeth II…
Not only have Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith tied the knot, they’re also reportedly expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old The Affair actor and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress quietly got married recently and now Us Weekly reports that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Joshua and Jodie have been together…